Rubadub Sunday: Mad Professor meets Congo Natty

The Fox & Firkin
Sun, 31 Mar, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
From Free

About

Rubadub Sundays is back! The legendary bank holiday reggae all-dayers are bringing it back in 2024. Expect barbecue, pizza, family-friendly activities, a journey from roots to dancehall, live music and more. Outdoors and indoors.

Two legends of the UK reg...

Family Friendly till 8pm (kids free entry) 18+ after 8pm
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mad Professor, Congo Natty, Sister Audrey and 2 more

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

