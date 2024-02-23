Top track

Real Estate Stripped Back Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Fri, 23 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Real Estate will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Friday, February 23rd at 6pm, performing stripped back and signing store-purchased copies of their new album Daniel.

  • Please bring your smartphone with you to display the ticket on entry.
All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Real Estate

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

