Radio Kaos Lounge Live - The Yellow Bar

The Yellow Bar
Thu, 1 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to Radio Kaos Lounge Live at The Yellow Bar! 🎶🍻

Get ready for a night packed with awesome live music and an amazing vibe. Hosted by Radio Kaos Italy, we're turning up the tunes and creating an atmosphere that's all about music.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da PIERRE SRL.

Venue

The Yellow Bar

Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open9:30 pm

