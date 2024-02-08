Top track

CORSANO / WATT / BAIZA

The Loft @ UC San Diego
Thu, 8 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CHRIS CORSANO is a New York-based drummer who has been working at the intersections of free jazz, avant-rock, and experimental music since the late '90s.

He's built a highly inventive musical language through ecstatic free improvisation, extended percussi...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Loft at UC San Diego.
Mask not required
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chris Corsano, Mike Watt, Joe Baiza

Venue

The Loft @ UC San Diego

9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

