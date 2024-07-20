DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mama: An Evening of all era Genesis music

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 20 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19
About

Mama perform An Evening of Genesis Music, a tribute to the music of British group Genesis. The band is based in the UK and currently plays 16 shows a year at venues across the country.

The band perform pieces from every era of Genesis from the early Peter...

This is a 14+ event
JFK aka 'Live in Leeds' presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mama

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

