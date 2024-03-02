Top track

Marie Davidson - Work It - Soulwax Remix

2MANYDJS dj set

Lanificio 159
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:30 pm
DJRoma
About

L'Ektrica pres. 2MANYDJS dj set

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da LANIFICIO.

Lineup

2manydjs, Andrea Esu

Venue

Lanificio 159

Via Di Pietralata 159, 00158 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

