Top track

Che t’o dico a fa’

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Angelina Mango

Teatro della Concordia
Thu, 24 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€41.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Che t’o dico a fa’
Got a code?

About

Angelina Mango

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Reverse ETS.

Lineup

Angelina Mango

Venue

Teatro della Concordia

Corso Puccini, 10078 Venaria Reale TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.