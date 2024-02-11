DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Super Bowl 58

The Lexington
Sun, 11 Feb, 10:00 pm
SportLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It's Super Bowl Sunday at the Lexington and we're pulling out all the stops with all the build up and coverage, a great selection of American craft beers and loads of bourbon!

And it's free entry all night!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Lexington.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.