Aidan Bissett - Supernova: How’s It Gonna End? Tour

El Club Detroit
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

At just 20-years old, Aidan Bissett has perfected the art of twisting heartbreak into exhilarating music. Since breaking through with a series of self-produced singles in 2020—and signing to Capitol Records—the Los Angeles- based artist has earned an adori...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by El Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aidan Bissett

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

