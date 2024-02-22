DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brina Knauss

La Folie Douce - Les Arcs 1800
Thu, 22 Feb, 8:30 pm
DJBourg-Saint-Maurice
€15
La DJ slovène Brina Knauss révèle un sens de la tonalité, des accords et de la mélodie lui offrant une grande notoriété et un grand respect dans le milieu de la musique. Elle mettra la feu à La Folie Douce le 22 février 2024.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA FOLIE DOUCE.
Brina Knauss

La Folie Douce - Les Arcs 1800

73700, Bourg-Saint-Maurice, Savoie, France
Doors open8:30 pm

