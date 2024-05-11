DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La divina: un homenaje a María Callas

Sala Clamores
Sat, 11 May, 5:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From €9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

En el centenario del nacimiento de la considerada como la mayor diva de la historia de la ópera, queremos rendir un homenaje a María Callas. La soprano estadounidense de origen griego tuvo una vida tumultuosa tanto en lo profesional como en lo personal.

P...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

