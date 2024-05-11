Top track

The Heart

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tarbaby + Kai Davis

Solar Myth
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Heart
Got a code?

About

Ars Nova Workshop presents a very special two-night residency by Tarbaby, the provocative and risk-taking trio of pianist Orrin Evans, bassist Eric Revis, and drummer Nasheet Waits, at Solar Myth on May 10-11, 2024. Saturday, May 11 features current Philad...

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tarbaby

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.