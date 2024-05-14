DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Eulogy Presents: GEL + Militarie Gun
Tuesday, May 14th, 2024
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 7PM || Show 8PM
GEL
Gel is hardcore for the freaks. Their latest album, Only Constant, is out now and has been credited by NME as "shaping t...
