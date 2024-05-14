Top track

GEL + Militarie Gun

Eulogy
Tue, 14 May, 7:00 pm
$27.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eulogy Presents: GEL + Militarie Gun

Tuesday, May 14th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

GEL

Gel is hardcore for the freaks. Their latest album, Only Constant, is out now and has been credited by NME as "shaping t...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

GEL, Militarie Gun

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

