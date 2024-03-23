DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Daniele Ledda in concerto

Il Carso in Corso
Sat, 23 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMonfalcone
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Compositore e docente di Musica Elettronica al Conservatorio di Cagliari, Clavius è il nome dato ad una famiglia di strumenti auto-costruiti partendo dal concetto di “pianoforte preparato” di John Cage. Clavius sperimenta le possibilità di fusione tra anal...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Slou Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Daniele Ledda

Venue

Il Carso in Corso

Corso del Popolo, 11, 34079 Monfalcone GO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
50 capacity

