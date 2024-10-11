Top track

7 Seconds of Love - Soupy George

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

7 Seconds Of Love

New Cross Inn
Fri, 11 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

7 Seconds of Love - Soupy George
Got a code?

About

7 Seconds Of Love

FIRST LONDON SHOW IN 9 YEARS

It's no surprise that Britain's ska-tinged comedy rock act 7 Seconds of Love is the creation of Joel Veitch, the Internet animator behind cult website www.rathergood.com and Quizno's ads featuring the infamo...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Safe As Milk, Be Sharp Promotions and New Cross Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

7 Seconds of Love

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.