BRIT To BROADWAY

The Space - The BRIT School
Wed, 21 Feb, 6:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £8.24
About

START SPREADING THE NEWWWS. Join us for a night of outstanding scenes, solo pieces and movement as we celebrate the work we have created this year so far. Laughs, tears and self reflection guaranteed!

We need your support in order to make our dreams of th...

14 (Must be 14 or older)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Space - The BRIT School

60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm

