Top track

I'll Stay

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tracy Soothes at The Forge

The Forge at The Lower Third
Mon, 26 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I'll Stay
Got a code?

About

Experience the soulful essence of Tracy Soothes in an intimate performance, sharing her musical journey from South London's vibrant scene to acclaimed venues like Jazz Cafe and O2 Academy Islington. With a blend of alternative R&B, soul, and electronic ele...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tracy Sada

Venue

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.