Tenderhost live at The George Tavern

The George Tavern
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tenderhost, acclaimed for their impeccably executed live shows, invite you to The George Tavern on March 8th. Fusing eclectic influences, their music intertwines traditional jazz elements with contemporary sonic explorations, crafting compositions that tak...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern.
Lineup

Tenderhost

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

