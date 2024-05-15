Top track

Dress Well, Drink Heavily

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Angelo Moore (of Fishbone), 45 Adapters

The Meadows
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dress Well, Drink Heavily
Got a code?

About

Have you ever seen a car crash in slow motion only to have all of the pieces from the crash come back together and drive off as if nothing happened?

That feeling is what is at the heart of Fishbone’s Angelo Moore. Led by legendary Fishbone front man Angel...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents and Flora from MAAFA
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Angelo Moore, 45 Adapters, Butterbrain

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.