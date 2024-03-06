DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Milkman Jack w/ Candide and others live at The Star Of Kings

Star of Kings, Kings Cross
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gotobeat is excited to team up with The Star of Kings to welcome a very special show with Milkman Jack on Wednesday, March 6th 2024. Milkman Jack is a four piece indie rock band originally from Cambridge, now situated in London. Their songs combine pop sty...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

126 York Wy, London N1 0AX, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

