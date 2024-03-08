Top track

Yulia Niko - Passion

Yulia Niko at Cirque Noir (TWINSOUL Release Party)

Location TBA, Austin
Fri, 8 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyAustin
$48.18

About

Join the dark circus Friday, March 8th in Austin and celebrate Yulia Niko's album release, TWINSOUL .

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cirque Noir LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yulia Niko

Venue

Location TBA, Austin

Austin, TX, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

