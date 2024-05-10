Top track

Austin Millz - Bad Behavior

Austin Millz - Fresh Air Tour

The Music Yard
Fri, 10 May, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $27.62

About Austin Millz

Taking inspiration from the hip-hop and soul of his hometown of Harlem, producer and DJ Austin Millz blends these influences with house music to create something wholly original. With a home production set-up that helps him craft his signature sound – dubb Read more

Event information

ANNOUNCING — @austinmillz Fresh Air North American Tour May 2024

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Austin Millz

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

Event Details

- Support: TBA

- 6pm Doors

- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service

- Uber/Lyft/Train to venue

- DO NOT PARK AT TACO BELL OR THE VENUE.

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- No dogs

- Enter through the south blvd entrance

