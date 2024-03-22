DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($20-$30 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) Chicago-based pianist Peter Saxe returns to The Century Room with an all-star band as they play the music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. Duke Ellington is largely regarded as the most important composer and bandleader in...
