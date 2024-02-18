Top track

Loco Dice, William Djoko - Out Of Reach

SIGHT: Loco Dice, Andre Buljat, Kesia

Pacha Barcelona
Sun, 18 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJBarcelona
€16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Loco Dice

Loco Dice is a tech-house DJ and producer from Düsselforf. A prominent figure in Ibiza, his sets and mixes take influence from his Tunisian heritage (notably North African and Middle Eastern folk) and his former hip-hop career, which saw him open shows for Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

SIGHT inició su residencia semanal en el mítico club Pacha Barcelona en 2017 y tras establecerse como la mejor fiesta de electrónica de los domingos en la ciudad expandió la marca creando eventos en los mejores clubes del mundo.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por SIGHT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Loco Dice, Andre Buljat, Kesia

Venue

Pacha Barcelona

Passeig Marítim de la Barceloneta, 38, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:30 pm

