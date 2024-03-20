Top track

ANOTR & Abel Balder - Relax My Eyes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NoArt - Miami Music Week

Club Space Miami
Wed, 20 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ANOTR & Abel Balder - Relax My Eyes
Got a code?

About

NoArt Miami Debut is coming to MMW. Expect a beautifully curated lineup of class acts to grace the decks and make us dance all night and day.

From Amsterdam & Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

*** Th*...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.