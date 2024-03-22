DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Internet friends X Domicile mmw

Domicile Miami
Fri, 22 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $20.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Internet friends X domicile Miami music week

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Domicile.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wallis, Grace Dahl, Winter Wrong

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

