Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet with Wendy Eisenberg, Ava Mendoza & Shane Parish

Le Poisson Rouge
Tue, 30 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet with Wendy Eisenberg, Ava Mendoza & Shane Parish - Live at LPR on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (18+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

