TARDEO LA RUTA DEL BACALAO (GRAN FIESTA HOMENAJE)

Independance Club
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
PartyMadrid
From Free
El Sábado 01 de Junio, abrimos en sesión especial de TARDE con una Fiesta que no te puedes perder. Viajamos y Volamos a la RUTA

Por música remember se entiende toda aquella música independiente de finales de los 80 y principios de los 90 que se pinchaba e...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

