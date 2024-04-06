DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
With special guests The Lucky Strokes and GreenTTea & The Tempos
Tickets starting at $30 + fees
For over two decades, The New Mastersounds have maintained more than just a reputation of longevity. Instead, they’ve cultivated a rare balance of consis...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.