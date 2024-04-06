Top track

The New Mastersounds - Celebrating 25 years

Chop Shop
Sat, 6 Apr, 8:00 pm
$37.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

With special guests The Lucky Strokes and GreenTTea & The Tempos
Tickets starting at $30 + fees

For over two decades, The New Mastersounds have maintained more than just a reputation of longevity. Instead, they’ve cultivated a rare balance of consis...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.
The New Mastersounds

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

