Fury v Usyk - London Boxing Screening

Dalston Roofpark
Sat, 17 Feb, 8:00 pm
SportLondon
From £14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
It's Fight Night!

This is the one we have all been waiting for - Fury v Usyk. Set to be boxing's biggest event in history, Fury will look to grab Usyk's titles to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since British compatriot Lennox Lewis, over...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 4theFans.
Dalston Roofpark

The Print House, 18-22 Ashwin Street, London E8 3DL
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

