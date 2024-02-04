DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Across The Pond

Good Room
Sun, 4 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Across The Pond and MeanRed are back together for 2024!!

Lineup TBA.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Good Room

98 Meserole Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

