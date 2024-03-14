Top track

Hollowsquad Showcase

Come and Take It Live
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
$45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Xavier Wulf & Friends Live in Austin, TX, on March 14th at Come And Take It Live!

Xavier Wulf, most known for being an underground legend, took over the underground industry and changed it forever, with his team the "HollowSquad".

In this showcase, Xavie...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Restless Shows.
Venue

Come and Take It Live

2015 East Riverside Drive, Austin, Texas 78741, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
750 capacity

