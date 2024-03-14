DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Xavier Wulf & Friends Live in Austin, TX, on March 14th at Come And Take It Live!
Xavier Wulf, most known for being an underground legend, took over the underground industry and changed it forever, with his team the "HollowSquad".
In this showcase, Xavie...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.