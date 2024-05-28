DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hovvdy

Green Door Store
Tue, 28 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A self-titled statement piece, Hovvdy’s fifth album fits with the comfortable confidence of faded blue jeans. Underlining years of hyper-reflective, deeply-fan-beloved songwriting, the 19-track sequence draws together swirling piano lines and vivid product...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hovvdy

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

