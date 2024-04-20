Top track

SuperCharged presents A Little Sound & Disrupta

Patterns
Sat, 20 Apr, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£6

About

SuperCharged presents A Little Sound & Disrupta

Saturday 20th April 2024

11pm - 4am

Patterns

It doesn't get much better. A Little Sound & Disrupta.

One of the most talented artists we have ever worked with full stop, A Little Sound is truly one of tho...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

A Little Sound, Disrupta

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL

Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

