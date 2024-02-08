DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The two-day event will include a film screening plus performances by Harmony Korine/EDGLRD and AGGRO DR1FT composer AraabMuzik.
Select Open Bar
EXCLUSIVE MERCH will only be available at this event.
Tickets are VERY LIMITED.
About AGGRO DR...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.