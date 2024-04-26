DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Timba Fest 2024

Don Quixote
Fri, 26 Apr, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $67.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

𝐓 𝐈 𝐌 𝐁 𝐀 𝐅 𝐄 𝐒 𝐓 𝟐 𝟎 𝟐 𝟒

Featuring:

B A M B O L E O Lazaro Valdes Bamboleo

A M A R A Y Ricardo Amaray Fernandes Macias

Y O R D I S Yordys Larrazábal Moya

DJ Walt Digz

Plus Special guest to be announced soon..

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jaffe Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lazaro Valdés, Manolito Simonet y su Trabuco, Yordys Larrazábal and 2 more

Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

