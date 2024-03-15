DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Timba Fest 2024

Don Quixote
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $67.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

March 15th - LOS ANGELES

TIMBA FEST 2024

Live performances by:

LAZARITO VALDEZ & BAMBOLEO

YORDYS Ex Manolito y su Trabuco

AMARAY ​ Ex Maykel Blanco

Plus Special guest to be announce soon..

DJ Walt Digz

Don Quixote

Doors 8PM

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Don Quixote.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Lazaro Valdés, Manolito Simonet y su Trabuco, Yordys Larrazábal and 2 more

Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.