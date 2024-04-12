Top track

East Bay Night

Kepi Ghoulie, HEAD, and Friends Tba

Belltown Yacht Club
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsSeattle
$18.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

East Bay Night
About

Kepi Ghoulie

HEAD

...and others annouced soon!!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kepi Ghoulie

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

