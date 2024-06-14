Top track

LIMSA + ISHA (OKIS en 1ère partie)

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Fri, 14 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

SAUCEPROD présente LIMSA & ISHA à la ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY le 14 juin 2024 pour la soirée BITUME CAVIAR !

OKIS sera la première partie de ce duo emblématique.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans, ou mineurs accompagnés.
Présenté par SAUCE PROD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:00 pm

