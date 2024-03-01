Top track

Access: Demuja (LP Launch Party)

Village Underground
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Austrian-based DJ and producer, DEMUJA brings soul to the world of Disco, House & Techno"

Demuja is back at access for his exclusive LP Launch Party - and what better way to celebrate than at the iconic Village Underground.

Presented by Access.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Demuja, Neidex , Darley

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

