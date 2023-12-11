Top track

Dirty Black Summer + Erei Cross + Black Physicians

Supersonic
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Dirty Black Summer - Know Better
About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Nirvana, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes & Turbonegro

DIRTY BLACK SUMMER
(Blackened 90's - Nova Lox Production - Antibes, FR)
EREI CROSS
(Rock alternatif - Klonosphere - Poitiers, FR)
BLACK PHYSICIANS
(Grun Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Dirty Black Summer

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

