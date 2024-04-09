Top track

YARD ACT

Mon Madrid
Tue, 9 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€24.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

IMPORTANTE: Si sigues adelante con la compra aceptas expresamente las condiciones generales de Primavera Sound / IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaverasound.c Read more

Organizado por Primacities.

Lineup

Yard Act

Venue

Mon Madrid

C. de Hilarión Eslava, 36, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity

