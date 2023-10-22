DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sunday October 22
TNDRGRL w/ Roadside Ghost + Typical Organ
Doors 8pm / Show 9pm
TNDRGRL is a Portland based rock and roll band with jazz and blues flavor that leaves it all on the stage. Performance art, community, and soul stealing riffs make swiping
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.