DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TNDRGRL, Roadside Ghost, Typical Organ

Continental Room
Sun, 22 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsFullerton
$10.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sunday October 22

TNDRGRL w/ Roadside Ghost + Typical Organ

Doors 8pm / Show 9pm

TNDRGRL is a Portland based rock and roll band with jazz and blues flavor that leaves it all on the stage. Performance art, community, and soul stealing riffs make swiping Read more

Presented by The Continental Room.

Lineup

Typical Organ, Roadside Ghost, TNDRGRL

Venue

Continental Room

115 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.