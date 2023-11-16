Top track

Stefan Schultze - Large Ensemble - Orbit (feat. Tom Rainey)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

handcrafted tributes "festival tag #1"

studioboerne45
Thu, 16 Nov, 4:30 pm
GigsBerlin
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stefan Schultze - Large Ensemble - Orbit (feat. Tom Rainey)
Got a code?

About

Handcrafted Tributes ist ein dreitägiges Festival in Berlin, Deutschland,

das vom 16. bis 18. November 2023 im Boerne Studio stattfindet und der Zusammenarbeit zwischen Modular Synthesis, Electronic Music und dem Stefan Schultze Large Ensemble gewidmet is Read more

Präsentiert von Stefan Schultze Large Ensemble.

Lineup

2
Stefan Schultze - Large Ensemble, Max Loderbauer, Oxana Omelchuk and 2 more

Venue

studioboerne45

Börnestraße 43, 13086 Berlin, Allemagne
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.