Top track

These Things Will Come To Be

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ Seinfeld [DJ]

Centre Point
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

These Things Will Come To Be
Got a code?

Event information

Following a sold-out performance last season, we are thrilled to welcome the atmospheric and ethereal artist that is DJ Seinfeld to the Centre Point booth this December 15th.

Support on the night comes from the undeniably brilliant local selector Co...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Human Error & Centre Point.

Lineup

DJ Seinfeld

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.