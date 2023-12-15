Top track

These Things Will Come To Be

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ Seinfeld

Centre Point
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
€24.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

These Things Will Come To Be
Got a code?

Event information

We are excited to announce that DJ Seinfeld returns to Irish shores this December as we team up with Human Error 💫

Support on the night comes from one of Dublin's most exciting DJs, Collie

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Human Error & Centre Point.

Lineup

DJ Seinfeld

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.