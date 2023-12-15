DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are excited to announce that DJ Seinfeld returns to Irish shores this December as we team up with Human Error 💫
Support on the night comes from one of Dublin's most exciting DJs, Collie
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.