Teo Lucadamo

Sala Taro
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Teo Lucadamo llega a bcn para ponernos a mover el cuello con su ritmo ; P

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.
Lineup

Teo Lucadamo

Venue

Sala Taro

Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

