DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
UK dance music icons Solardo head to E1 for a spooktacular Halloween. Get ready for a night of scarily good tunes at one of London's top clubs.
Demand is likely to be very high for this event - be quick if you’re joining us.
This is an 18+ event. No ID,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.