Solardo Presents Higher

E1
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£24.75

About

UK dance music icons Solardo head to E1 for a spooktacular Halloween. Get ready for a night of scarily good tunes at one of London's top clubs.

Demand is likely to be very high for this event - be quick if you’re joining us.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by London Warehouse Events.

Lineup

Solardo

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

