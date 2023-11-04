DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Three Crows selectors play the best disco, northern soul, italo, new wave and dancefloor oddities til 2.30am every Friday and Saturday night.
This is a free event and this ticket does not guarantee entry. Please arrive early to avoid disappointment.
This
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.