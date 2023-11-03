Top track

Suzie True, Magazine Beach, Dim Wizard

Edgewood Community Farm
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
$12.36

About

Friday, November 3rd
Suzie True + Magazine Beach + Dim Wizard
7pm - $10 - All Ages

SUZIE TRUE
Los Angeles, CA
https://suzietrue.bandcamp.com/

MAGAZINE BEACH
Washington, DC / Philadelphia, PA
https://magazinebeach.bandcamp.com/

DIM WIZARD Read more

Presented by Rediscover Fire Booking

Lineup

Suzie True, Magazine Beach

Venue

Edgewood Community Farm

2304 2nd Street Northeast, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

